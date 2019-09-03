Red Deer RCMP is investigating after a man riding an ATV crashed head-on into a police vehicle, suffering life-threatening injuries.

Police received several calls Monday evening about an ATV, motorcycle and a car that were being driven recklessly and at high rates of speed through several parking lots and on city streets.

As officers were responding about 12:15 a.m., the ATV, which was travelling at a high rate, slammed head-on into a police vehicle at the intersection of Taylor Drive and 67th Street.

The rider suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to hospital in Red Deer before being flown by STARS Air Ambulance to hospital in Calgary.

An RCMP officer suffered minor injuries and was treated at a Red Deer hospital then released.

A collision analyst is investigating and no charges have been laid.

Anyone with information is asked to call Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.