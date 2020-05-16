CALGARY -- Social distance measures to control the spread of COVID-19 has resulted in the cancellation of live graduation ceremonies for students across the province, but some graduating students from Alberta University of Arts say they shouldn’t be charged for a commencement celebration that will instead be virtual.

Approximately 220 students will not cross the stage at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium with cap and gown.

Instead, AUA will produce a 30 minute livestream on YouTube for an on online convocation being called “Virtual Grad Show 2020.”

“It feels likes like (the school) is not really reflecting the talent that is coming out of this graduating class right now,” said Jordan Bownes, graduating with a Bachelor of Design from AUA.

She started an online petition which had than 800 signatures as of Saturday.

Bownes said the $130 in graduation fees individual students paid at the beginning of the year should be refunded — or the convocation ceremony should be postponed to the fall.

“A lot of people aren’t going to be there to attend this online grad, a lot of people have to work and some of our family members won’t be able to attend because they don’t have access to Internet," she said.

Fellow graduating student Camryn Richards says letters and complaints were submitted to AUA administration.

“We feel like it would have been more dignified for them to just cancel convocation all together, give us our fees back than to give us something that we didn’t want,” said Richards.

She adds that this particular grad year has already been hard hit by the pandemic and weak economy — internships were cancelled and part-time work opportunities put on hold for several weeks

“It’s kind of a final blow for us graduates.”

Student art show moved online

A year-end exhibition of completed artworks has also been called off and moved online; this year individual portfolio web pages will be provided for students for up to a year, according to AUA administrators.

“While I completely understand that students are disappointed and grieving the loss of not having a traditional grad show in person, we are still delivering a grad show,” said Jill Brown, Alberta University of Arts.

Brown said it was not possible to reschedule for a fall date.

The class of 2020 has been invited to partake in the convocation ceremony for 2021 as special guests.

The virtual grad ceremony takes place Wednesday May 20 at noon.