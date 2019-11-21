CALGARY – Alberta University of the Arts’ (AUArts) Students’ Association will host its 2019 Fall Show + Sale this weekend.

Over 3,000 pieces of exceptional student artwork will be on display on the campus of the school that was previously known at the Alberta College of Art and Design (ACAD). The three-day sale, which runs from Nov. 22 -24, raises funds for the AUArts’ Students’ Association and provides emerging artists the opportunity to showcase artwork to the Calgary market.

"Show + Sale is a unique opportunity for Calgary’s emerging student artists to develop the commercial side of their practice in a low-risk environment and share their work with a larger audience,” said Mike Hooves, the Students’ Association Show + Sale coordinator in a statement. "The inclusive price range and variety of quality work created by our students ensures that there is something for everyone."

AUArts is working to elevate Calgary’s arts scene by showcasing current student work. This public market will give Calgarians a great opportunity to buy local, handcrafted holiday gifts through a variety of artwork mediums including paintings, glass, ceramics, jewellery and more.

"Supporting local and contributing to Calgary’s art community at the same time are the best ways to celebrate the holiday season," said Marion Garden, AUArts Director of Marketing and Communications. "Show + Sale is great for students and Calgarians, because it gives these artists the opportunity to have their artwork displayed in a public exhibition and market, while giving Calgarian’s access to the next generation of brilliant artists."

More information about the event is available at AUArts Show + Sale