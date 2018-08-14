Heffel Fine Art Auction House opened its doors Tuesday for art collectors to stop in and see if they have a hidden treasure hanging on their walls or stored in their attic or basement.

It’s free appraisal or evaluation day.

“We invite everybody to bring in their artwork. If they don’t know who the artist is or how much it’s worth they can come and explore that with us,” says consignment specialist Jared Tiller.

Dave Hall is an art collector and drove in from Cochrane with a few pieces.

“This is the first time I’ve tried to have anything appraised. I’m just looking to get a little more background on the artist and what the piece might be worth,” says Hall.

Tiller says you never know what will come through the door.

“We do get the odd surprise where something’s worth a small fortune. There are a lot of hidden gems in Calgary for sure,” says Tiller.

Hall doesn’t know what his collection might be worth.

“I have no idea how that’s going. We just sort of collect them because we enjoy them. We like the pieces. My wife likes the artists that she knows personally and I like to buy things that catch my eye,” says Hall.

Tiller says someone looking to get into the market might want to look for paintings by Maud Lewis but says the best advice is to trust your own eye and buy art you like because you have to live with it.