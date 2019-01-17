Haley Daniels, a member of the Canadian national slalom canoeing team, is attempting to raise funds to allow her to dedicate herself to her training.

Men’s slalom canoeing is currently an Olympic event but the women’s side has been left on the outside. The Tokyo games of 2020 will rectify that inequality and include women’s slalom canoeing as an Olympic event.

“There has been women’s kayak not women’s canoe,” explained Daniels. “There were three events for men and one for women in the last Olympics cycle so we are ready.”

Only one athlete will represent Canada at the event in Tokyo and Daniels is focused on ensuring that she is the one wearing the maple leaf.

Daniels approached several artists to paint paddles for the cause and their artwork will be auctioned off at the ‘It takes a village –painted paddle auction’ event on Monday, January 21 at the Cold Garden Beverage Company in Inglewood.

For additional details regarding the event as well as ticket information, visit It takes a village.

With files from CTV’s Brad MacLeod