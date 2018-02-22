

CTV Calgary Staff





Alberta’s Auditor General released his report on Thursday and says even though there has been billions of dollars spent to reduce class sizes, there has been little improvement.

Merwin Saher revealed the results of February’s report on Thursday morning and says more work needs to be done by MLAs and Albertans to ensure the accountability for efficient use of public resources.

Saher says the importance of oversight was a common theme in the eight reports but when it comes to class sizes, an action plan is needed to improve monitoring and reporting.

Since 2004, the Department of Education has spent $2.7 billion to scale back class sizes and recent finding show that the program may not be worth the cost.

The report has found that schools are spending the money on other things and suggests that the number of school jurisdictions that met the class size targets is lower now than it was 13 years ago.

The audit showed that there has been no action plan for the funds since the 2006-2007 school year and that schools have not been required to report on their class sizes since 2009.

The document also revealed that schools have not analyzed class size results in at least ten years.

“What we discovered was that there has not been full reporting on the initiative in terms of, this is what we wanted to achieve, and this is what we have achieved. What we learned along the way is that the so-called class initiative, the sums of money described as class-size initiative, essentially has morphed into just being part of the base funding to the education sector,” said Saher.

The report says that the Department of Education should create an action plan moving forward to regularly monitor results or more money will continue to be invested without knowing its affect or if it is achieving class size targets.

To read the report click HERE.