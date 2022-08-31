August 2022 the fifth-warmest month on record for Calgary

AFTERNOON UPDATE: It's hot. So much so, that Thursday's cold front will still keep us near-seasonal.

Here are the numbers:

With a 'current-warmest' moment of 30.3° at #yyc International CS and a projected high of at least 32°, this chart may change by some small measure, but August 2022 likely finishes the day as the fifth-warmest month on record for #Calgary by mean temp. pic.twitter.com/fOno1AYNzL — Kevin Stanfield (@CTVStanfield) August 31, 2022

That's not the only record we're on right now; Rolf at @YYC_Twitter is tracking this one:

🥈Yesterday was #Calgary's 89th consecutive day with minimum temperature >5°C which puts this run in 2nd place for the longest run on record. If this continues, we will reach 1st place today. #YycWx #ABWx pic.twitter.com/Zo1RHEzofi — Calgary Weather Records🌤 (@YYC_Weather) August 31, 2022

If we use our present forecast and consider drawing the tie at the top of this podium today, we likely build the lead out until the 8th or 9th of September, closing out at nearly one hundred straight days above 5 C.

MORNING EDITION: No significant change is coming to the forecast from yesterday's edition; the five-day forecast stays hot, with four of the days earning Calgary its heat warning. The ridge of heat is based out of the southern U.S., where temperatures are soaring into the mid-40 C margins.

The exception is just barely Thursday, where the tail-end of a cold front swings through. This will have little effect on our temperature through a specific period in the day, but the overarching impact will make us only slightly cooler. Wind gusts between 30 and 40 kilometres per hour are expected.

If we reach the anticipated high of 32 C Wednesday, we can safely place August 2022 as the fifth-warmest month by mean temperature in Calgary's recorded history. Check back for this afternoon's article; I'll put the stamp on it then.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Wednesday

Evening: clear, low 16 C

Thursday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 28 C

Evening: clear, low 13 C

Friday

Sunny

Daytime high: 30 C

Evening: clear, low 16 C

Saturday

Sunny

Daytime high: 30 C

Evening: clear, low 14 C

Sunday

Sunny

Daytime high: 31 C

Evening: clear, low 12 C

Monday

Sunny

Daytime high: 28 C

Evening: clear, low 8 C

Days beneath the ridge present calm nights – here's a fine example, taken by Duffy:

A late August sunset in Calgary. (viewer Duffy)

Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six! You can also share on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.