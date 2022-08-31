August 2022 the fifth-warmest month on record for Calgary
AFTERNOON UPDATE: It's hot. So much so, that Thursday's cold front will still keep us near-seasonal.
Here are the numbers:
That's not the only record we're on right now; Rolf at @YYC_Twitter is tracking this one:
If we use our present forecast and consider drawing the tie at the top of this podium today, we likely build the lead out until the 8th or 9th of September, closing out at nearly one hundred straight days above 5 C.
MORNING EDITION: No significant change is coming to the forecast from yesterday's edition; the five-day forecast stays hot, with four of the days earning Calgary its heat warning. The ridge of heat is based out of the southern U.S., where temperatures are soaring into the mid-40 C margins.
The exception is just barely Thursday, where the tail-end of a cold front swings through. This will have little effect on our temperature through a specific period in the day, but the overarching impact will make us only slightly cooler. Wind gusts between 30 and 40 kilometres per hour are expected.
If we reach the anticipated high of 32 C Wednesday, we can safely place August 2022 as the fifth-warmest month by mean temperature in Calgary's recorded history. Check back for this afternoon's article; I'll put the stamp on it then.
YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST
Wednesday
- Evening: clear, low 16 C
Thursday
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high: 28 C
- Evening: clear, low 13 C
Friday
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 30 C
- Evening: clear, low 16 C
Saturday
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 30 C
- Evening: clear, low 14 C
Sunday
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 31 C
- Evening: clear, low 12 C
Monday
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 28 C
- Evening: clear, low 8 C
Days beneath the ridge present calm nights – here's a fine example, taken by Duffy:
Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six! You can also share on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.
