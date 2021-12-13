AUPE members vote 91 per cent in favour of new contract

Alberta Union of Provincial Employees (AUPE) members have voted 91 per cent in favour of accepting a deal with the provincial government that includes wage increases and job security measures, officials announced Monday.

AUPE represents about 95,000 workers, including about 22,000 directly employed by the province.

“This round of bargaining has been the most challenging we have faced for many years,” said AUPE president Guy Smith in a statement.

“While these negotiations proceeded, our members have worked through a deadly global pandemic while continuing to provide vital services to Albertans. We appreciate the determination our members displayed to support each other and their negotiating team.

"They stood strongly opposed to the proposed employer concessions and to secure a collective agreement that respects them and the services they provide."

Roughly 46 per cent of eligible members cast ballots, with 91 per cent voting in favour.

Minister of Finance Travis Toews issued a statement saying he is pleased by the strong vote of acceptance.

"This agreement recognizes the province’s long-term economic outlook, and offers members compensation increases in the third and fourth year of the contract. Our goal has always been to bring spending in line with other provinces, and this deal accomplishes that goal," he said.

“I am hopeful that other public sector unions will look to this successful process, and that bargaining will proceed constructively across the broader public sector.

“The government respects the hard work and dedication of Alberta’s Public Service employees and their contribution to our province.”

Effective until March 31, 2024, the agreement includes:

Employment Security for permanent staff renmaining in effect until Dec. 31, 2022;

A 1.25 per cent salary increase effective Jan. 1, 2023;

A minimum 1.5 per cent salary increase with potential for additional 0.5 per cent increase based on economic factors effective Sept. 1, 2023; and

An eight per cent salary increase for employees performing duties as part of the Rural Alberta Provincial Integrated Defence (RAPID) Response force as a result of significant expansion of policing duties, responsibilities and risks. The eight per cent increase will be retroactive to April 1, and remain in place as long as RAPID exists.

The union says the province withdrew concessions it had been seeking, including:

A four per cent salary rollback;

Elimination of employment security;

Significant reduction in shift differential pay;

Significant reduction in weekend premium pay;

Elimination of the paid Christmas closure days;

Added benefit plan costs for employees;

Reductions in overtime pay; and

Reductions in the Health Spending Account (HSA) provisions.



