CALGARY -- Police are now analyzing a "wide variety of chemicals" seized as part of an investigation into an alleged large-scale fentanyl operation that was discovered south of the city of Calgary.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) says it executed at least 13 search warrants on properties throughout Alberta, including at one location, identified by authorities as a "fentanyl superlab."

The search locations include homes and businesses in Calgary and Edmonton while the operation was discovered at a rural location south of Calgary.

There are no details on exactly where it was found.

ALERT says several suspects have been arrested as a result of the investigation and several more arrests are pending.

Officials say a large amount of chemicals used in the production of fentanyl, as well as manufactured fentanyl, has been seized.

All of the material is currently being analyzed and that process is expected to take several days.

No additional information about the investigation, including the names of those arrested, will be released at this time.