Emergency officials are ordering everyone to stay clear of the scene of a garage explosion in the City of Airdrie on Thursday afternoon.

Airdrie RCMP and the Airdrie Fire Department were called to a home in the 400 block of 1 Avenue N.E. for reports of an explosion at about 2:15 p.m.

Fire officials say that they found it had taken place inside a large garage and the incident caused significant damage to the structure.

Two men in their 20s were taken to hospital in stable, non-life threatening condition.

Citizens are being told to stay away from the area so that crews can conduct their work.

The investigation into the cause of the explosion is ongoing and there is no estimate on the cost of damages.