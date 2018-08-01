Banff RCMP is looking for the public’s help to recover a unique item that went missing from a historical site near Lake Minnewanka on Saturday.

Police were notified on July 28 after staff noticed that a 1900s-era coal miner’s lamp, part of a guided walk constructed by Parks Canada, was missing.

The item, known as the Wolf Flame Safety Lamp, was set up near the lamp house along the trail.

Officials say the value of the lamp is more sentimental than monetary because it was on loan from a great-granddaughter of a miner.

“We are making a public plea and ask that whoever removed this lamp do the right thing by returning it to any RCMP detachment,” said Sergeant Philip Viers of the Banff RCMP.

Anyone with information about the artifact is asked to contact Banff RCMP at 403-763-6600 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.tipsubmit.com.