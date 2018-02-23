A plane from southern Alberta with four people on board has been reported missing by family and aviation authorities in the United States have mobilized search and rescue crews to locate the aircraft.

Jon Kaupp says his father, Bill, 64, brother, Clint, 28, and two family friends left Cut Bank Airport in Montana on Wednesday in a Piper Lance and were headed to Albuquerque, New Mexico. The Village of Warner says the two family friends have been identified as Tim Mueller and Ron McKenzie.

The foursome stayed the night in Grand Junction after they were grounded because of bad weather.

Jon says his brother texted him at about 10:00 a.m. Thursday saying they were leaving the regional airport in Colorado and says that’s the last time he heard from the group.

"He texted me, because somebody was trying to get a hold of one of our employees and he said he was just taking off from Grand Junction. And that was the last I heard from him. About 4:00 I phoned him to see how they were doing, if they landed. His phone rang but it went to voice mail, so I left a voice mail and then sent him some texts," said Kaupp in a phone interview with CTV News.

The family became worried when calls and texts went unanswered and they contacted authorities.

"The texts weren’t delivering properly so then I started getting a little more worried. Then when the sun started getting down I got really worried, because my dad can’t, he doesn’t have a night rating so he doesn’t fly at night,” said Kaupp. “They say they’ve got a bunch of air force out looking. I guess because it was so late, a lot of the small airports didn’t have any employees working at them last night so this morning, they’re hoping to get a hold of everybody but we haven’t heard much new this morning. We’ve talked to them a few times and they've got planes out.”

The Piper was built in 1976 and Kaupp says the four were travelling to New Mexico so Bill could look at a new plane.

An official with the Mesa County Sheriff's Office told CTV News on Friday that the terrain around Grand Junction is high desert and mountainous.

The FAA says it is aware of the situation and Civil Air Patrol search and rescue teams are now working to locate the plane.