Police and peace officers responded to a property in the city’s southwest on Tuesday in connection to an animal cruelty investigation and a 56-year-old man is now facing charges.

Bylaw, fish and wildlife and police officers descended on a rural property in the 8300 block of 150th Avenue S.W. at about on 8:00 a.m. Tuesday.

A search warrant was issued under the Animal Protection Act and 40 dogs, cats, birds and reptiles were seized by humane society investigators.

Officials say the animals were in distress when they were removed from the property.

“Tuesday’s effort was a clinic in collaboration. The interagency cooperation on this file was extraordinary and resulted in a safe and effective search. The animals seized in distress will be treated at Calgary Humane Society as the investigation continues,” said Brad Nichols, Senior Manager, Animal Cruelty Investigations in a statement on Wednesday.

Police say they were brought in to assist as it is a large property and there were some safety concerns.

The CPS Tactical team led a search of the property and recovered 20 long rifles.

Fred Albert Brokop, 56, of Calgary is charged with one count of breaching a court order and 15 weapons-related charges.

Brokop is schdueled to appear in court on Wednesday, March 14, 2018.