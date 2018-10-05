Alberta Sheriffs have blocked off a home in southeast Calgary that was identified as a ‘problem property’ after police responded to over 30 incidents, including two drug overdoses, with one of those being fatal, this year.

A court order was obtained to give the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) Unit the authority to close a home at 2000 Cottonwood Crescent S.E. for the next three months.

Under the order, the owner and any occupants will not be allowed to enter the property until January 2, 2019.

Following that period, the owner will not be able to have any visitors or tenants for the next two years without acquiring the proper approval from SCAN investigators.

“We want all Albertans to live in safe and resilient communities. Targeting properties associated with criminal activity is an important tool in keeping neighbourhoods secure. I commend SCAN investigators for their vital work in protecting Albertans,” said Kathleen Ganley, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General in a release.

The SCAN Unit began its investigation in January 2018 in response to a number of complaints of drug activity at the home.

There is no information on any arrests stemming from this investigation.