OYEN, ALTA. -- Police are advising motorists to avoid a section of Highway 9 near the town of Oyen after a semi-truck crashed and caught fire early Thursday.

Oyen RCMP were called to the scene, between Highway 41 and Secondary Highway 886, at about 5:45 a.m.

An initial investigation indicates the driver of the semi-truck had swerved to avoid hitting a deer and went off the road.

When the vehicle hit the ditch, police say its engine caught fire.

Oyen RCMP and fire services were called to the scene and determined the truck was not carrying any dangerous goods but, out of an abundance of caution, the scene has been blocked off for the cleanup.

The closure is expected to remain in place until noon.

The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt.