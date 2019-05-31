

CTV News Calgary





Homicide detectives are investigating after a vehicle was found parked on the shoulder of Stoney Trail near the bridge above the Bow River on Friday and two people were found dead at the scene.

The southbound lanes of the highway were closed shortly after 9 a.m. near the Nose Hill Drive interchange in the northwest after police were called to investigate reports of a sudden death. Responding officers located the bodies of a man and woman at the scene.

Investigators believe the deaths are connected but the cause and nature of the deaths have not been released. Autopsies havebeen scheduled for Monday, June 3.

According to 511 Alberta, the road was reopened to traffic by 2 p.m.

Anyone having information regarding the matter is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.