CALGARY -- A man found dead on a rural road near Medicine Hat earlier this week was the victim of homicide, police said Friday.

The victim was a 27-year-old man from Brooks, however police are not releasing his name.

An autopsy was done Wednesday and the RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

The body was found about 11 a.m. Monday south of Medicine Hat and east of Highway 3.

Anyone with information is asked to call their local police or Crime Stoppers.