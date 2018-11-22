Officials at Avalanche Canada, a non-profit organization that provides vital avalanche safety information for backcountry users, are very happy with the federal government’s recent investment.

On Wednesday, Finance Minister Bill Morneau announced that Ottawa was providing a one-time payment of $25M to promote avalanche safety.

Gilles Valade, executive director of Avalanche Canada, says he is very grateful for the support.

“The federal government has made significant commitment to this cause. We hope the provinces involved in avalanche safety are able to follow this lead,” he said in a release.

Albi Sole, the executive director of the Outdoor Council of Canada, says that people need to know as much as they can before they go into the backcountry and Avalanche Canada has been incredibly successful in achieving that mission.

"It's one of the greatest success stories for safety in this country and it has a trememendous track record."

He says that the committment from the government is good to see, especially because it means that it is a long-term plan.

According to the agency, winter backcountry use in Canada continues to grow, but the average number of fatalities due to avalanches have dropped. It says that through its programs and services, Avalanche Canada has created a ‘safety net’ for winter tourism.

Avalanche Canada provides daily avalanche forecasts for many mountainous regions in western Canada, develops public avalanche safety education, delivers awareness and training seminars and contributes to snow safety research.