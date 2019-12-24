CALGARY -- Officials say an avalanche forced one car of a Canadian Pacific train off the tracks in southeastern B.C. this weekend.

The Transportation Safety Board says it was heading through Glacier National Park at about 8:30 p.m. Dec. 21 when some snow on the track caused one of the cars to derail.

Officials say the incident took place at Mile 75 of the Mountain Sub-division.

None of the containers on the train suffered any damage and there were no leaks reported.

No one was injured either.

The line was repaired and the train continued later on Sunday night.

The TSB conducted a formal investigation, which is now complete.