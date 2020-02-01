Avalanche concerns shut down section of Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.
Drive BC said Highway 1 is closed between Revelstoke and Golden. Image is from the Jack McDonald Snowshed, about 46 km east of Revelstoke. (Supplied)
CALGARY -- Traffic authorities say a section of Highway 1, east of Revelstoke and west of Golden, has been closed because of a high risk of avalanche.
Drive BC announced the closure Friday evening and said no detour is available for drivers.
Avalanche risk has also affected highways in Alberta as well as 511 Alberta said Highway 93, the Icefields Parkway, is closed between the Saskatchewan River Crossing and Athabasca Falls for avalanche control.
Updates on both of those closures are expected sometime Saturday.
Meanwhile, several weather warnings from Environment Canada are still in place for areas in southern Alberta and in the mountain regions.
The agency says another 10 to 20 cm of snowfall is expected Saturday in Banff National Park and Jasper National Park. Total accumulation is expected to reach 70 cm in some areas.
A number of areas in central and northern Alberta are also under weather warnings. Full details can be found on the official website.
Avalanche Canada says the risk of avalanche in the mountain regions is high to extreme in many areas for the weekend.