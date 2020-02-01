CALGARY -- Traffic authorities say a section of Highway 1, east of Revelstoke and west of Golden, has been closed because of a high risk of avalanche.

Drive BC announced the closure Friday evening and said no detour is available for drivers.

CLOSED - #BCHwy1- High Avalanche Hazards have the highway closed east of #RevelstokeBC to West of #GoldenBC.

No detour available.

Next update: 11:00 AM, Saturday, Feb 1st.

More info: https://t.co/4NgSYD0WvJ — Drive BC (@DriveBC) February 1, 2020

Avalanche risk has also affected highways in Alberta as well as 511 Alberta said Highway 93, the Icefields Parkway, is closed between the Saskatchewan River Crossing and Athabasca Falls for avalanche control.

BCHwy1 and ABHwy93N&S (Sask River Crossing to Athabasca Falls) CLOSED for avalanche control. No detour available. Commercial vehicles encouraged to stage east of national park. Local traffic & service vehicles permitted to Lake Louise, Field & Emerald Lake. (12:27am) #ABParks pic.twitter.com/ahX7z7lhJR — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) February 1, 2020

Updates on both of those closures are expected sometime Saturday.

Meanwhile, several weather warnings from Environment Canada are still in place for areas in southern Alberta and in the mountain regions.

The agency says another 10 to 20 cm of snowfall is expected Saturday in Banff National Park and Jasper National Park. Total accumulation is expected to reach 70 cm in some areas.

A number of areas in central and northern Alberta are also under weather warnings. Full details can be found on the official website.

Avalanche Canada says the risk of avalanche in the mountain regions is high to extreme in many areas for the weekend.