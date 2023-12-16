CALGARY
    • Avalanche risk ‘considerable’ in mountains: Parks Canada

    Parks Canada is warning about above-average avalanche risks in the mountains this weekend. (Photo: X@BaffNationalPark) Parks Canada is warning about above-average avalanche risks in the mountains this weekend. (Photo: X@BaffNationalPark)

    Parks Canada is reminding those heading to the mountains about the continued avalanche risk in the area.

    Because of all the snow last week, it remains “considerable.”

    That means activities in the treeline and alpine are discouraged.

    Parks Canada says about 50 centimetres of snow is sitting on top of weak layers which can easily be triggered.

    Strong winds and new snow will keep the hazard elevated for the next few days.

