Backcountry users are warned to take caution in a number of mountain ranges in B.C. after Avalanche Canada and Parks Canada posted a special public avalanche warning on Thursday.

The statement includes the Lizard Range & Flathead, South Rockies, Purcells, Kootenay Boundary, South and North Columbia, Glacier National Park and the Cariboos.

The warning was called because the snowpack contains a number of weak layers and recent snowfall has covered those vulnerabilities, bringing the unstable snowpack to a critical point.

As a result, officials say it is very easy for skiers and snowmobilers in the area to trigger large avalanches.

James Floyer, forecasting program supervisor for Avalanche Canada, says the warmer conditions expected on the weekend will make things even more dangerous.

“It’s a complex situation and we are now at the tipping point. The warmer temperatures forecast for the coming weekend will definitely increase the chances of triggering an avalanche.”

Avalanche Canada says there have been a number of near miss avalanches reported over the past seven to 10 days and a fatal avalanche in Fernie on January 8.

Floyer says the incidents are occurring in areas that many consider to be safe.

“These conditions require expert-level decision making skills and we recommend backcountry users avoid avalanche terrain. The signs indicating you are exposed to avalanche terrain can be very subtle. If you don’t have the training to recognize them, please avoid the backcountry or hire a professional guide.”

The advisory will remain in place until the end of the day on Monday, January 15.

Users can access current avalanche conditions at www.avalanche.ca.