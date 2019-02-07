Officials are advising backcountry users about a very high risk of avalanche in many areas of the Rocky Mountains through the weekend.

Avalanche Canada says a weak snow layer at the lower elevations has led to an increased risk of avalanche at and below the treeline.

The bulletin, that is in effect immediately, says these sorts of conditions are unusual and could catch even experienced backcountry enthusiasts off guard.

Officials with Avalanche Canada say there have been many close calls as a result of the current conditions and they’re concerned that there could be even more incidents as people head out into the mountains for the weekend.

“With this layer, the trees are not the safe haven they normally are,” senior avalanche forecaster Grant Helgeson explained in a release. “And identifying avalanche terrain in these lower elevations can be difficult. You need to be aware of smaller slopes like cutblocks, roadcuts, gullies or even just openings in the trees. This is where the weak layer will be a problem and where it’s primed for human-triggered avalanches.”

The agency reminds backcountry users to use safe travel techniques and avoid avalanche terrain in the regions included in the warning.

Everyone in a party must have essential rescue gear including a transceiver, probe and shovel and know how to use it in an emergency.

Current avalanche conditions can be found online.