Officials with Parks Canada and Alberta Parks are encouraging backcountry users to avoid avalanche terrain in the mountain parks in the coming days as the recent winter storm increased the risk of slides.

The special public avalanche warning, which will remain in effect from Friday, February 9 through Monday, February 12, in the following parks:

Banff National Park

Kananaskis Country

Yoho National Park

Jasper National Park

Mount Revelstoke Glacier National Park

According to the avalanche bulletin issued Thursday, ‘avalanche conditions will remain very touchy with a high likelihood of large avalanches running into valley bottoms’.

Parks Canada says weaknesses found 80 – 150 cm under the snow are bearing the brunt of the recent accumulation of snow and the fresh wind and snow slabs could trigger a slide.

Skiers are encouraged to remain inbounds at resorts within the parks and all backcountry users (skiers, snowboarders, snowshoers and cross-country skiers) should utilize visitor centre staff, hire a guide or consult avalanche terrain rating guides to ensure they’re visiting an area where a slide is less likely to occur.

For updated avalanche information, visit Avalanche Canada