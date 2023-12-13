‘Avoid the wrapping paper’: Environment Lethbridge encouraging waste reduction during the holidays
A staple under many Christmas trees, beautifully wrapped presents decorated in colourful paper, ribbons, and bows meet the Instagram moment, but those same festive trappings put a big strain on the environment.
“Right from the packaging that the items are manufactured with that come from the manufacturers as well as, of course, the wrappings that come with it create lots of waste,” said Leslie Burke, waste and environment education and community initiatives specialist with the City of Lethbridge.
There are ways to wrap presents that are more environmentally-friendly, Environment Lethbridge executive director Kathleen Sheppard says. All you need is a little creativity.
“Something like a scarf can be a wrapping item, but it can also be an extra gift, so you can sort of do a two-for-one situation,” she said. ”Think outside the box as it were -- so things like gloves can hide a small gift, (and) scarves, blankets, all of that kind of stuff is a fun, extra way to avoid the wrapping paper.”
Despite being called paper, Sheppard says wrapping paper is made of different materials and can have sparkles and foil which can't be put into the blue cart.
Despite being called paper, Sheppard says wrapping paper is made of different materials and can have sparkles and foil which can't be put into the blue cart.
She adds that it's not just the use of wrapping paper that increases during the holidays.
FOOD WASTE
“There is a lot of food that happens around the holidays and so, obviously, we encourage people to reduce your food waste as much as possible,” Sheppard said. “Get what you need and try to avoid buying all that extra stuff, but make sure you're using your green bin for anything that can't be eaten.”
The city has waste initiatives throughout the holidays, including its annual Christmas tree collection.
“All that material gets mulched and chipped and we use it throughout parks throughout the season,” Leslie said. “So those trees don't go into the landfill where they contribute to greenhouse gases, so we avoid. It’s also a fundraiser for youth groups in the city, so it’s a win-win-win.”
If you're looking for other ways to reduce your waste over the holidays, Sheppard suggests gifting memories or experiences.
“So whether that's concert tickets, passes to parks or museums, even things like ski passes, there's lots of opportunities to give a really great gift that doesn't necessarily come in a box with lots of packaging,” she added.
Sheppard says to help residents find alternative ways, Environment Lethbridge has created a Green Gift Guide with ideas and activities to help protect the environment.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canadian man with criminal record killed at a gym in Mexican resort of Cancun
A Canadian man with a criminal record in his home country has been killed in a shooting at a mall in the Caribbean coast resort of Cancun, Mexican authorities said Wednesday.
How to find out if you're eligible for compensation in the Canada-wide LifeLabs settlement
Canadian LifeLabs customers who had their data breached in a 2019 cyberattack may be eligible for compensation after an Ontario court certified a class-action settlement in October.
Gerard Depardieu stripped of Order of Quebec after vulgar comments caught on camera
Following shocking comments captured on video and posted on social media, Gerard Depardieu has been removed from his Order of Quebec.
Transport Canada says Tesla recall will affect roughly 193,000 cars in Canada
Tesla will recall 193,000 vehicles in Canada to address concerns about safeguards for its driver assistance system Autopilot after announcing a recall of 2.03 million vehicles for the issue in the United States, Transport Canada said Wednesday.
Health Canada warning people not to buy unauthorized injectable drug products
Health Canada is warning people not to buy unauthorized injectable drug products from a company called Canlab Research, saying they 'may pose serious health risks.'
Liberal MPs, Israel's ambassador express 'disappointment' over Canada voting for ceasefire at UN
The pre-existing divisions in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal caucus over the federal government's positioning on the Israel-Hamas war were thrust back to the forefront on Wednesday, with MPs expressing differing opinions on Canada voting for 'an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.'
B.C. drug smuggler fled to India to avoid 15-year prison sentence: RCMP
Canadian authorities are asking Interpol to issue a "red notice" for the arrest of a Surrey, B.C., man who was convicted of smuggling cocaine into Canada but allegedly fled to India to avoid prison.
'Big Bang Theory' star Kate Micucci reveals she was diagnosed with lung cancer
'Big Bang Theory' star Kate Micucci underwent a recent surgery for lung cancer. Micucci, who played Lucy on the CBS sitcom, shared the news of her diagnosis and treatment on social media over the weekend.
NEW 'Stressed and devastated': Woman loses more than $7,000 to investment scam seen on TikTok
An Ontario mother hoping to invest money to help her son with autism said she lost more than $7,000 that she invested in an online investment platform.
Edmonton
-
'Blindsided': Owners of evacuated Edmonton condo receive bills for up to $12K
Residents of a north Edmonton condo building that was evacuated earlier this year due to structural concerns say they've received bills for thousands of dollars after a special assessment was done on the building.
-
Police search for man after sexual assault Sunday in Mill Creek Ravine
Edmonton police are looking for a man who sexually assaulted a woman on Sunday afternoon in Edmonton's Mill Creek Ravine.
-
Metro Line LRT to be closed this weekend for testing before NAIT/Blatchford station opens
Services on the Metro Line Northwest LRT will be suspended this weekend.
Vancouver
-
B.C. drug smuggler fled to India to avoid 15-year prison sentence: RCMP
Canadian authorities are asking Interpol to issue a "red notice" for the arrest of a Surrey, B.C., man who was convicted of smuggling cocaine into Canada but allegedly fled to India to avoid prison.
-
Cat-lover Taylor Swift celebrated in B.C. SPCA fundraising drive
The B.C. SPCA is riding Taylor Swift's coattails – or cat-tails? – with a fundraising campaign celebrating the animal-loving superstar being named TIME's 2023 Person of the Year.
-
One in four Canadians spending less on gifts, food and decorations this holiday season
The rising cost of living has many Canadians planning to spend less this holiday season, but British Columbians are expecting to be among the biggest spenders in the country, according to a new poll.
Atlantic
-
N.S. RCMP ask public to help find man wanted on provincewide warrant
The Colchester County District RCMP is asking for help from the public to find a man wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant in Nova Scotia.
-
N.B. offers two months' rent through new bank program
Some New Brunswick renters who need extra cash to stay housed will be able to apply to the province’s new "Rent Bank" program.
-
N.S. police still looking for man who went missing in September
Nova Scotia RCMP continue to ask the public for help in finding an elderly man who went missing three months ago.
Vancouver Island
-
Mounties seek suspect after $20K in jewelry stolen from Langford store
Mounties in Langford, B.C., are searching for a man who allegedly stole $20,000 worth of merchandise from a jewelry store.
-
Cat-lover Taylor Swift celebrated in B.C. SPCA fundraising drive
The B.C. SPCA is riding Taylor Swift's coattails – or cat-tails? – with a fundraising campaign celebrating the animal-loving superstar being named TIME's 2023 Person of the Year.
-
B.C. drug smuggler fled to India to avoid 15-year prison sentence: RCMP
Canadian authorities are asking Interpol to issue a "red notice" for the arrest of a Surrey, B.C., man who was convicted of smuggling cocaine into Canada but allegedly fled to India to avoid prison.
Toronto
-
Ontario reversing decision to dissolve Peel Region
The Doug Ford government will no longer dissolve the Region of Peel.
-
'Get ready': Doug Ford teases beer and wine in Ontario convenience stores
Beer and wine could be coming to a corner store near you. In a video posted to X on Wednesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford appears in an aisle of a convenience store, saying, 'We made a promise to you to bring beer and wine to convenience stores and grocery stores across the province of Ontario. Get ready.'
-
How to find out if you're eligible for compensation in the Canada-wide LifeLabs settlement
Canadian LifeLabs customers who had their data breached in a 2019 cyberattack may be eligible for compensation after an Ontario court certified a class-action settlement in October.
Montreal
-
'Catastrophic': Quebec reportedly set to impose higher French-language requirements for English universities
Catastrophic. Ridiculous. Simply impossible. McGill University's deputy provost, Fabrice Labeau, did not mince words when reacting to a media report that Quebec is going to not only raise tuition fees for non-Quebec students but also require 80 per cent of those students attending English universities to reach level 6 in French proficiency.
-
Gerard Depardieu stripped of Order of Quebec after vulgar comments caught on camera
Following shocking comments captured on video and posted on social media, Gerard Depardieu has been removed from his Order of Quebec.
-
20,000 tears in Olympic Stadium roof, says Quebec
The potential cost of replacing the deteriorating roof of Montreal's Olympic Stadium won't be known until the issue is studied in January, Quebec Tourism Minister Caroline Proulx said Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa radio icon Ken 'The General' Grant has died
Ken "The General" Grant, one of the icons of the Ottawa airwaves, has died at the age of 88.
-
A traditional holiday meal for four to six people will cost $104.85 on average.
Christmas is less than two weeks away and many people are already shopping for their holiday dinners, but with the rising cost of food, it will be more expensive this year to put that turkey dinner on the table.
-
Aisle 24 gives customers 24-hour grocery access with a twist
It's a different way to shop for groceries. A new self-service convenience store is offering 24-7 access with the tap of your phone. It's called Aisle 24, and you can get everything from chips, to milk, to laundry detergent, with one unique feature.
Kitchener
-
'Shameful' and 'inexcusable': Justice denied for Fergus, Ont. woman after sexual assault case tossed out due to court delays
A Fergus, Ont. woman has lost all faith in the justice system after her sexual assault case was thrown out due to staffing shortages and courtroom closures.
-
Region of Waterloo doubles food bank funding for 2024
The Region of Waterloo has doubled the amount of money it provides the local food bank, agreeing to give the organization $1.5 million for the coming year – up from $744,000 in the proposed budget.
-
13 scams to watch for this holiday season
The holidays are all about giving -– and scammers are counting on it. Many thieves use the spirit of the season for their own financial gain.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Mountie killed man in self-defence, lawyers argue
The Crown says a Saskatchewan Mountie brought his lover to a secluded area to kill him, but his lawyers say he shot the man in self-defence.
-
'Science wasn't taught': Sask. children's advocate finds independent schools are failing students
The Saskatchewan Advocate for Children and Youth is making a series of recommendations to the provincial government to improve oversight at independent schools.
-
Sask. teachers' union says labour disruption is 'virtually inevitable'
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) says labour disruption is "virtually inevitable" after a lack of progress over five days of meetings with a labour ministry conciliation board.
Northern Ontario
-
Notorious Sudbury murderer faces new investigation in North Bay
North Bay police have confirmed that Robert Steven Wright is facing a new criminal investigation.
-
Attempted murder suspects in North Bay shoved victim into clothes dryer
A man and a woman in the North Bay have been charged with attempted murder after a victim was stabbed, beaten and shoved into a clothes dryer.
-
Toronto fugitive on the lam for two years arrested in northern Ont.
A 30-year-old man wanted for murder in Toronto was arrested Tuesday during a drug raid in Magnetawan, Anishinabek Police say.
Winnipeg
-
'Economic circumstances have changed': Manitoba unions call on NDP to reverse provincial tax cuts to fulfill election promises
Manitoba’s largest unions are concerned the NDP government will be unable to fulfill its promises as a result of the most recent financial data, according to an open letter published Wednesday
-
Manitoba First Nations appear a step closer to gaining a casino in Winnipeg
The Manitoba government indicated it is now open to allowing a First Nations casino in the province's capital -- something Indigenous leaders have long fought for.
-
'A moral decision to make': Manitoba school division considering international trip changes
A Manitoba school division is considering changes to its international field trip program.
Regina
-
'Renewed hope': Victim of alleged Prairie Boy Windows fraud speaks out after arrest made
Adam Beadle is one of the many unhappy customers who approached Prairie Boy Windows for work on his home. After putting down a $1,500 deposit, he never heard from the contractor again.
-
Following fire, Regina Battery Depot to re-open at different location, some layoffs issued
After a fire forced the temporary closure of Regina Battery Depot (RBD), the store will re-open at a different location, with adjustments to business operations.
-
Regina city manager appointed new chair of interim REAL board
Regina’s city manager Niki Anderson has been appointed as the new chair of the interim Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) board of directors.