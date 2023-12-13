‘Avoid the wrapping paper’: Environment Lethbridge encouraging waste reduction during the holidays

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

A staple under many Christmas trees, beautifully wrapped presents decorated in colourful paper, ribbons, and bows meet the Instagram moment, but those same festive trappings put a big strain on the environment.

“Right from the packaging that the items are manufactured with that come from the manufacturers as well as, of course, the wrappings that come with it create lots of waste,” said Leslie Burke, waste and environment education and community initiatives specialist with the City of Lethbridge.

There are ways to wrap presents that are more environmentally-friendly, Environment Lethbridge executive director Kathleen Sheppard says. All you need is a little creativity.

“Something like a scarf can be a wrapping item, but it can also be an extra gift, so you can sort of do a two-for-one situation,” she said. ”Think outside the box as it were -- so things like gloves can hide a small gift, (and) scarves, blankets, all of that kind of stuff is a fun, extra way to avoid the wrapping paper.”

Despite being called paper, Sheppard says wrapping paper is made of different materials and can have sparkles and foil which can't be put into the blue cart.

Despite being called paper, Sheppard says wrapping paper is made of different materials and can have sparkles and foil which can't be put into the blue cart.

She adds that it's not just the use of wrapping paper that increases during the holidays.

FOOD WASTE

“There is a lot of food that happens around the holidays and so, obviously, we encourage people to reduce your food waste as much as possible,” Sheppard said. “Get what you need and try to avoid buying all that extra stuff, but make sure you're using your green bin for anything that can't be eaten.”

The city has waste initiatives throughout the holidays, including its annual Christmas tree collection.

“All that material gets mulched and chipped and we use it throughout parks throughout the season,” Leslie said. “So those trees don't go into the landfill where they contribute to greenhouse gases, so we avoid. It’s also a fundraiser for youth groups in the city, so it’s a win-win-win.”

If you're looking for other ways to reduce your waste over the holidays, Sheppard suggests gifting memories or experiences.

“So whether that's concert tickets, passes to parks or museums, even things like ski passes, there's lots of opportunities to give a really great gift that doesn't necessarily come in a box with lots of packaging,” she added.

Sheppard says to help residents find alternative ways, Environment Lethbridge has created a Green Gift Guide with ideas and activities to help protect the environment.