Calgarians who live with autism or developmental challenges were treated to a relaxed concert by the world renowned Rolston String Quartet on Saturday.

Luri Lee, Emily Kruste, Hezekiah Leung, Jonathan Lo and Stephen Prustman all feature in the group.

The Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity teamed up with Autism Calgary for the event.

Organizers say a relaxed concert allows for more leniency with the audience.

"There’s a little bit more flexibility to get up if you need to get up, self stim [self-stimulation], regulate, or do something that will bring their energy back to a place where they can listen and enjoy the performance," said Tracy Mendoza, events coordinator with Autism Calgary.

Mendoza added that Autism Calgary helps more than 50 families per month with programs and services.

The group were winners of the 2016 Banff International String Quartet competition.