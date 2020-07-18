CALGARY -- Police in B.C. are looking for public assistance to find a Calgary man who's been missing for more than 10 days.

Revelstoke RCMP say Aidan Alexander Ostrom, 24, was last seen in the community on July 7.

Police say they've followed up on a number of leads and possible sightings since he disappeared, but have not located him so far.

Officials and Ostrom's family members say they are very concerned for his health and well-being.

Ostrom is described as:

Caucasian

5-11 (180 cm)

155 lbs (70 kg)

Blonde hair

Blue eyes

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ostrom is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.