The B.C. Court of Appeal is expected to rule on a proposed piece of legislation that would restrict diluted-bitumen shipments in that province, a decision that could have a real impact on the Trans Mountain expansion project.

When the law was introduced, the B.C. government went to the Court of Appeal to determine if creating a permitting system for companies wanting to increase the flow of crude through the province was constitutional.

B.C. says it’s a move that would protect land, rivers and lakes from hazardous materials, but Alberta and the federal government says it’s only a tactic to delay or even kill Trans Mountain.

If the court rules in B.C.’s favour, then the project would require a ‘hazardous substance permit’ to move ahead, a huge administrative burden on the pipeline.

Additionally, a fund would also have to be established to help local governments and First Nations groups respond to a spill and issue compensation wherever necessary.

The B.C. provincial government would also be able to add new conditions to the permit whenever it deemed it necessary to protect the environment and human health.

If any company failed to provide a permit, then the B.C. government would have the authority to suspend or cancel the project.

The Trudeau government purchased the pipeline and expansion project for $4.5 billion and Alberta sees it as an essential development to revitalize its sagging energy sector.

Saskatchewan, Trans Mountain Corp. and Enbridge Inc. also argued in court against B.C.'s proposed permit regime, while First Nations, cities and environmental groups supported it

No matter what happens on Friday, either side in the argument has the right to take the case to the Supreme Court of Canada.

(With files from the Canadian Press)