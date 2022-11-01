B.C. man arrested in Calgary, $386K in fentanyl seized

A 27-year-old Vancouver man faces trafficking charges following a multi-month investigation into the movement of drugs from B.C. into Alberta.

Police say Rivan Ari was identified as a suspect in early August in connection to the drug trade in Calgary, Edmonton, Lethbridge and Medicine Hat.

On Oct. 25, officers searched a vehicle and a home in the 1100 block of Third Street S.E. in Calgary and seized 2.5 kilograms of fentanyl and nearly $2,000 in cash.

Calgary Police Service officials say the estimated street value of the fentanyl is $386,000.

"This may only be one individual who was in a possession of a moderate amount of drugs when we took him into custody, but drug traffickers should take note – we are working together and we will put a stop to drug trafficking in our communities, one person at a time," warned CPS Staff Sgt. Kurt Jacobs in a statement released Tuesday.

Ari has been charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking; and,

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The accused has been released from custody ahead of his scheduled court appearance on Nov. 9.