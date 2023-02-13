B.C. man caught speeding near Fort Macleod, Alta., charged with possession of a firearm

A 22-year-old man from Sparwood, B.C., faces a number of charges in connection with a dangerous driving incident last Thursday.

Alberta RCMP say on Feb. 9, officers stopped a vehicle travelling 178 km/h eastbound on Highway 2, near the town of Fort Macleod.

The driver was arrested and police searched the car, finding a sawed-off shotgun, ammunition and tools commonly used in break-and-enters.

Jacob Douglas Mayne, 22, is charged with:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle;

Flight from police;

Unauthorized possession of a firearm;

Possession of a firearm, knowing possession is unauthorized;

Possession of a firearm/ammunition in a motor vehicle;

Unsafe storage of a firearm;

Possession of a restricted/prohibited firearm with ammunition without a licence;

Three counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

Two counts of possession of break-in instruments;

Drive while uninsured;

Operate a motor vehicle without registration;

Operate a motor vehicle without a licence; and

Operate a motor vehicle contrary to conditions.

Mayne was released from custody on a promise to appear in Fort Macleod provincial court on March 8.