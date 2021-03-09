A 33-year-old man from Sparwood, B.C. has been charged after allegedly grabbing cash out of the hands of a senior and pushing the victim at a Lethbridge convenience store.

According to police, a man entered the 7-Eleven in the 500 block of 13th Street North on the afternoon of March 7 and grabbed the cash from the senior who was attempting to make a purchase.

The suspect pushed the senior but the elderly man gave chase and followed the alleged thief outside to a Ford Escape in the parking lot.

The senior reached through the window in an attempt to retrieve his money. The vehicle drove off and a Good Samaritan pulled the senior away from the vehicle. The senior lost his ring and suffered a cut on his hand.

Investigators secured surveillance footage of the suspect from the scene. The Escape was later located abandoned in the 2000 block of First Avenue North.

The following day, officers spotted three men in an alleyway in the 1200 block of 2A Avenue North and determined one of the three to be the robbery suspect.

Codty Pearce-Gray has been charged with robbery. The 33-year-old has been released from custody ahead of his court appearance scheduled for June 1.