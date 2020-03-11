CALGARY -- Saying he was bullied by his lawyer into pleading guilty, a B.C. man sentenced to 5.5 years in prison for robbing Calgary sex trade workers he met online has appealed his conviction and sentence.

Asif Choudhry, 33, was sentenced on March 3 after pleading guilty to 11 charges, including robbery, forcible confinement, personating a peace officer and attempted obstruction of justice. He admitted to robbing sex trade workers he met in hotels after falsely telling them he was a police officer and they were under arrest.

He was given pre-trial credit of four years and one month, meaning he has 17 months left to serve.

At the time of his 2017 arrest, investigators seized a vest with 'police' on it and other police paraphernalia. He also admitted trying to get witnesses to not testify.

In a handwritten appeal filed March 6, Choudhry says he is handicapped and has lost 80 per cent of his hearing after he was attacked "with hammers by some people who were robbing me."

He adds that he is dyslexic, suffers chronic pain, inversion tremors and memory loss and as a result, didn't understand what was happening during court proceedings.

He also says he was yelled at by his lawyer and signed a guilty verdict "under duress."

"Even on sentencing I was bullied in the courtroom by my lawyer to sit down and close my mouth," he wrote. "When I raised my hands to say I could not hear and understand he said he would explain later what Crown was saying but did not."