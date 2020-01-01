CALGARY -- Calgary’s first baby of the decade officially came into the world early Wednesday morning at the Peter Lougheed Centre, and it was a girl.

Baby Maya was born at 12:20 a.m. to mother Ania Dolganiuk, weighing six pounds 10 ounces and measuring 49 centimetres long.

"It was actually a joke, kind of, in the family that I’m going to give birth on New Year’s Eve, because my due date is in a week," Dolganiuk said.

"We were laughing about it and it actually happened. It’s a nice surprise."

Maya joins big brother Yakub, who is 21 months old.

She arrived 16 minutes sooner than Edmonton’s New Year’s baby. Parents Jayden and Bailey Baker welcomed baby Madilynn Joanne Leslie at the Grey Nuns Community Hospital at 12:36 a.m.