Back in the saddle: Ranchman's will have a mechanical bull when it reopens

Before Ranchman's closed its doors two years ago, one of the most emblematic parts of the Calgary country bar was its mechanical bull, something that officials say will be again be featured when it reopens later this month.

Ranchman's operated for almost 50 years before closing down in 2020.

At the time, realtor Rob Campbell said Ranchman's fell victim to both the pandemic as well as a half-decade long oil shock that emptied out the wallets of Albertans.

The bar sold to a new ownership group which plans to reopen it on April 29 with a live performance by Aaron Goodvin, followed by a Gord Bamford concert on April 30.

Chelsie Breddy, VP of Brand Development, says things will look a little different when patrons visit, but ultimately it will still feel the same.

"We've made lots of upgrades, such as adding state of the art sound and lighting to deliver the highest quality performances Calgary has seen yet," Breddy said.

"The layout has retained much of its original shape while implementing new and updated features. Stages, dance floors, VIP areas, many bars, and some brand new surprise features as well that you'll just have to come see.

"It's the same Ranchman's spirit, we just gave it a new hat and new boots."

Breddy said the honky-tonk wouldn't be complete without a mechanical bull.

"It wouldn't be the same without it," Breddy said. "Stay tuned on our Instagram to help name him."

And just the like original Ranchman's, the new reincarnation will be a home for live country music.

"We will have live music playing every weekend and look forward to featuring amazing headliners as well as up and coming artists," Breddy said. "We plan to be very immersed in our country music community and big supporters of the artists that play on our stage."

Officials are, as one would expect, very excited to be up and running in time for the 2022 Calgary Stampede.

"We've got big plans for Stampede events," Breddy said. "We will have the iconic pole climb to look forward to! We feel so honored to give our real country and rodeo community a place to call home."

"The last two years have been pretty crazy; Calgary needs a strong sense of community now more than ever. We can't wait to welcome everyone back to Ranchman's!"