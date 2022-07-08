Back in the saddle: Stampede Parade set to kick off The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth

CALGARY -

The 2022 Calgary Stampede will officially arrive this morning with the annual Stampede Parade celebration making its way through the downtown core.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 8:55 a.m. and CTV News Calgary will broadcast the festivities on television and online. The livestream will be available here.

Kevin Costner, star of countless films as well as the critically-acclaimed television series Yellowstone, will serve as this year's Stampede marshal.

More than 90 entries, including marching bands, floats and groups on horseback, are scheduled to travel the horseshoe-shaped route westbound along Ninth Avenue, north three blocks on 10th Street and then eastbound on Sixth Avenue. More than 200 horses and 4,000 people will participate in the parade.

Details regarding the parade route, road closures, parking lot closures and Calgary Transit detours are available here.

Retired CTV News meteorologist David Spence will select the best-of-the-best from amongst the participants in his role as the Stampede Parade's celebrity judge.

The Calgary Stampede is offering free admission to Stampede Park on parade day from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.