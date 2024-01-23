CALGARY
Calgary

    • Back to above-zero, above-seasonal daily highs and staying there

    Share

    This two-week warm stretch certainly kicked off with a bang!

    We got up to 8 C on Tuesday -- a 20-degree increase from our daytime high on Monday of -12 C.

    These next few days won’t be quite as warm as Tuesday but will still be above normal (normal is -2 C) and above freezing.

    The weekend will come with temperatures warmer than Tuesday.

    Some raw model output suggests daytime highs by Sunday and Monday in the plus-high teens.

    It is possible but at this point, it looks more like a 9 C or 10 C high by Sunday.

    Either way, the melting will continue.

