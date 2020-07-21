CALGARY -- Students in Alberta could be returning to a near-normal school routine in the coming weeks.

That’s according to the province’s education minister, Adriana LaGrange, who is expected to release further details Tuesday.

In a July 14 letter to the Alberta Teachers’ Association, LaGrange said she’s leaning towards the return of in-person classes in the fall with health measures in place in schools to limit the potential spread of COVID-19.

"I understand that the return to in-class learning is not without risk of infection transmission," LaGrange’s letter read.

"In addition to seeking input from school authorities and education partners, the re-entry plan was reviewed and approved by Alberta Health, including the Chief Medical Officer of Health."

The ATA is already questioning how schools could keep their students safe and whether school boards have the necessary funds to implement required changes.

Despite the fact some school boards already face major funding shortfalls, LaGrange stated in her letter that "school authorities have the flexibility in their budget to cover, as needed, the cost of hand sanitizers, cleaning supplies and non-medical masks."

Additional concerns remain on how students, especially those still developing at younger ages, could properly physical distance.

The minister’s letter also noted that teachers may be required to do additional cleaning since some schools don’t have custodial staff in the building for the entire day.

Alberta’s official opposition NDP is already taking issue. Education Critic Sarah Hoffman says school boards already face unprecedented funding concerns and more assistance is needed.

"We need new supports, we need more physical space, and we need more staff, now fewer," Hoffman said Monday in the legislature.

"But all we’re getting are cuts and talking points. So, to the minister, do you really want to go down in history as the minister who refused to protect students from COVID-19?"

Premier Jason Kenney offered a rebuttal by first taking a jab at Hoffman as an opposition MLA who "makes a lot of stuff up", and then said there are no funding cuts to the education system.

"School boards across the province are receiving equal or increased funding this year versus last year and the school boards collectively have hundreds of millions of dollars of reserves for rainy days.

"This is a rainy day and we encourage them to use those funds."

A return to in-class learning was one of three potential scenarios LaGrange released earlier this summer. The other two scenarios involved partially reopening schools or having students continue to learn remotely from home.

The province says it will officially pick an option by Aug. 1 but Premier Kenney says more information is expected to be released Tuesday.