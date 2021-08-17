CALGARY -- It's the first day of school for the Calgary Board of Education's modified calendar and mask use is mandatory for both staff and students.

The regulation extends beyond the province's mandate for mask wearing on yellow school buses, as face coverings will be required for in-person learning due to the pandemic.

According to the province's daily checklist, it's strongly recommended that any student or staff member who feels unwell with COVID-19 symptoms stay home.

Contacts of positive cases will no longer be informed of their potential exposure, as per the direction of Alberta's chief medical officer of health, according to a letter from Supt. Christopher Usih written to families and posted on the CBE website.

There will be no visitors or volunteers on school sites at the start of the year.

Some restrictions have been eased. Extracurricular activities may resume and school buildings may be utilized outside regular class hours.

Band and sports activities are allowed, lockers and change-rooms may be used and field trips are permitted.

CBE students on the modified calendar will return to class today at 32 schools, including six special setting schools.

Schools on the CBE's traditional schedule will see students return on Sept. 1.

The CBE says it's monitoring the situation and may adjust plans throughout this year.

