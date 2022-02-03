Back to the lighter jacket by tomorrow in Calgary

Not a bad overnight for those looking to escape from the deep cold. As of 8 p.m., we maintained a wind chill in the minus-30s, but by midnight, our base temperature had risen to -18 C.

At 4 a.m., we even spiked at -7 C, which will come awful close to counting as our high for the day.

A remote chance for flurries exists today, as a result of the position of the system sweeping into central and northern Alberta – generating a series of warnings through those areas. The majority of forecast models still keep this north of us.

Tonight, we'll rinse and repeat the overnight warming process, with the teeny little addition of west wind kicking back up – the outlying models that called for 60-70 km/h winds have dropped off, but gusts in the 50s remain likely.

The only other change-ups from yesterday's forecast are the ongoing bolsters of our high temperatures Sunday and beyond – most metrics keep our local wind gusts quite palatable, save for tomorrow, too. Early indicators have moderated positive temperatures for the midweek next week – at the very least, it's looking to remain above seasonal.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:

Today

Partly cloudy, downtrend

Daytime high -9 C

Evening: some cloud, uptrend, low -15 C

Friday

Mainly cloudy

Daytime high 6 C

Evening: some cloud, low 0 C

Saturday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high 6 C

Evening: some cloud, low -4 C

Sunday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high 10 C

Evening: some cloud, low -2 C

Monday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high 11 C

Evening: some cloud, low 0 C

For today’s weather pic, we'll check out this beauty of a sundog photo, sent to us from Tony. Thank you for sending!

