Backcountry avalanche transceivers recalled due to faulty switch

Noting a toggle switch can separate, preventing it from switching to search mode, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall for the Backcountry Access Tracker4 Avalanche Transceiver.

The defect can make it difficult for the device to be located in the event of an avalanche, reads the recall.

"The transceivers are worn by skiers/snowboarders/snowmobilers so they can be located if they are buried in an avalanche," reads a notice issued by the Government of Canada.

"The devices are yellow/black and were sold as a Tracker4 Rescue Package (UPC 886745889144, manufacturing date code 2021)."

Around 9,000 units have been sold, including 450 in Canada, and replacements can be ordered by calling 1-800-670-8735.

No incidents of malfunction have been reported in the U.S. or Canada as of May 26.