A group of skiers near Upper Kananaskis Lake found themselves uncomfortably close to a grizzly bear recently and the encounter has prompted the first bear closure in Kananaskis Park of 2019.

The six backcountry skiers unknowingly skied atop a grizzly den in the Sarail Drainage below Mount Foch in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park on Monday, February 18. The disturbance woke the bear and prompted the animal to exit its den, coming within a metre of one of the skiers, before running away from the group.

Conservation officer Arian Spiteri says February may seem early in the year for a grizzly bear sighting but the animals are known to be light sleepers. “Grizzly bears, they do den for the winter but when they go into the den their body temperature drops only a little when compared to other hibernating animals so they’re easier to wake.”

In an average year, the first reports of grizzly bears scouring for food sources occur near the middle of March.

There have been no other reported sightings of the grizzly bear following its encounter with the skiers but officials have closed a large area of the backcountry south of Upper Kananaskis Lake to allow the bear an opportunity to return to the den or to find another area to bed down.

Anyone who spots a bear in Kananaskis at any time of the year is asked to contact Alberta Park at 403-591-7755.

With files from CTV’s Bill Macfarlane