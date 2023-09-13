Ballet Hispanico explores life, legend of Eva Peron in Dona Peron

There will be no need to cry for Alberta dance fans this week, thanks to a visit from the highly-esteemed Ballet Hispanico.

The New York City-based dance company is in town to present Dona Peron, a ballet inspired by the story of Eva Peron, the legendary first lady of Argentina who was also the inspiration behind Evita, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Broadway smash that featured the signature tune, "Don't Cry for Me Argentina."

Created by Columbian-Belgian choreographer Annabelle Lopez-Ochoa, Dona Peron is described as "a tribute to her life, her work as an activist and spokesperson for the working class."

Peron's life was the stuff of legend. She was the illegitimate daughter of a farmer, a dancehall performer who became Argentina's first lady before dying of cancer at the age of 33.

“Doña Perón is a powerful creation that tells the rags-to-riches story of a remarkable woman who was self-made before she married into power," said Eduardo Vilaro​, Artistic Director and CEO, Ballet Hispánico.

Ballet Hispanico's Dona Peron is at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Oct 14-16 in Calgary and Northern Jube in Edmonton Oct. 22-23. (Photo: Paula Lobo)

"I’m interested in reclaiming stories from our culture like Evita’s story, told through an authentic voice, and sharing our narrative as Hispanic and Latinx peoples," Vilaro added.

The production, presented by Alberta Ballet, runs Thursday through Saturday in Calgary, followed by performances Sept. 22-23 in Edmonton.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Ballet Hispánico to Alberta and begin our season with such a riveting work,” said Alberta Ballet artistic director Christopher Anderson. “Doña Perón highlights the incredible creativity within our artform and sets the tone for our upcoming season - a season filled with captivating stories, intrigue and wonder.”

Dona Peron will be the second production that Alberta Ballet has undertaken with choreographer Lopez-Ochoa. Last season, the company presented BOTERO, which was about the life and art of Columbian painter and activist Fernando Botero.

Ballet Hispanico is the largest LatinX/Latine/Hispanic cultural organizations in the U.S.

Dona Peron, by Ballet Hispanico. (Photo: Paula Lobo)