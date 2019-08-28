Balloon releases are often used to mark a tragedy – or celebrate graduations.

While they may lift heavy hearts towards the sky, eventually they come down hundreds – even thousands -- of kilometres away.

The practice is coming under increased scrutiny as the effect of the spent balloons on the environment, and in particular on sea life, becomes more clear.

“Whether they explode into the air or they come down whole, they will come down to earth as litter, and they will stay there for years to come,” says Isabelle Couture, co-founder of Plastics Free YYC.

The problem is more than just cosmetic – the scraps of rubber and mylar are often ingested by wildlife and are increasingly turning up in the world’s oceans.

“Balloons are the single most found item in marine plastic waste,” says Couture.

Sea turtles are particularly susceptible. They are unable to regurgitate – once something is swallowed, there’s only one way out. But even small amounts of plastic can plug a turtle’s digestive tract, killing it.

Balloon release bans are becoming more common – following Australia’s Sunshine Coast in ending the practice. Several counties and municipalities across North America have now followed.

The biggest reason for singling out balloons is not to burst people’s bubble, but because they are not like other plastics.

“Balloons can travel thousands of miles and can end up in places that most people don’t know exist,” said Danielle Vosburgh, founder of balloonsblow.org.