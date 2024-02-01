Balmy temperatures force Nitrocross to move GMC Stadium race events to Sunday

Calgary’s unseasonably warm weather is causing a high-speed winter event to reschedule.

Nitrocross, which features drivers racing around an icy and snowy GMC Stadium in the cold has been forced to adjust its schedule due to the double-digit temperatures causing all the ice on the course to melt.

Instead of featuring Round 8 action on Friday and Saturday, they’re moving the event to Sunday, when they hope a cooler forecast will arrive to keep the track in decent shape.

The forecast Sunday is for a high of -5 C and periods of snow that are expected to start late Saturday afternoon.

Two-day ticket holders will receive a partial refund equivalent to the cost of a single-day ticket, which will be processed on Monday. All current ticket holders can keep their tickets, which will be honoured Sunday.

Friday there will be a welcome party at Trolley 5 Brew Pub on 17 Avenue from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday there will be a fan fest at the Nutrien Western Event Centre on the Stampede Grounds between 3 and 5 p.m. which will feature a driver meet and greet, autographs, a paddock walkabout and other events.

Gates open at 3 p.m. Sunday at GMC Stadium.