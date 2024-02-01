CALGARY
Calgary

    • Balmy temperatures force Nitrocross to move GMC Stadium race events to Sunday

    Nitrocross, which sold out GMC Stadium in Calgary in 2023, has been rescheduled to Sunday, Feb. 4, due to warm weather. (Photo courtesy thrillone.com) Nitrocross, which sold out GMC Stadium in Calgary in 2023, has been rescheduled to Sunday, Feb. 4, due to warm weather. (Photo courtesy thrillone.com)
    Share

    Calgary’s unseasonably warm weather is causing a high-speed winter event to reschedule.

    Nitrocross, which features drivers racing around an icy and snowy GMC Stadium in the cold has been forced to adjust its schedule due to the double-digit temperatures causing all the ice on the course to melt.

    Instead of featuring Round 8 action on Friday and Saturday, they’re moving the event to Sunday, when they hope a cooler forecast will arrive to keep the track in decent shape.

    The forecast Sunday is for a high of -5 C and periods of snow that are expected to start late Saturday afternoon.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Nitrocross (@nitrocross)

    Two-day ticket holders will receive a partial refund equivalent to the cost of a single-day ticket, which will be processed on Monday.  All current ticket holders can keep their tickets, which will be honoured Sunday.

    Friday there will be a welcome party at Trolley 5 Brew Pub on 17 Avenue from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday there will be a fan fest at the Nutrien Western Event Centre on the Stampede Grounds between 3 and 5 p.m. which will feature a driver meet and greet, autographs, a paddock walkabout and other events.

    Gates open at 3 p.m. Sunday at GMC Stadium.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News