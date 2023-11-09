Bandits blast past Grande Prairie to win fourth in a row

Four was the Brooks Bandits' lucky number Wednesday night in Grande Prairie.

The Bandits bounced back from an early 1-0 deficit to score four in row, which was enough to defeat the Storm 4-2 in a game played at Grande Prairie's Bonnetts Energy Centre.

The win was the Bandits' fourth in a row, improving their season record to 19-3.

Liam Fitzpatrick, Hunter Wallace, Nathan Free and Ewan McPherson scored for Brooks and goaltender Brendan Holahan stopped 18 shots to pick up the victory.

Luc Trevors early and Dayne Tews, on a power play goal late in the second, scored for the Storm.

Brooks outshot Grande Prairie 38-20.

The Bandits return home to take on the Calgary Canucks on Friday night at 7 p.m.