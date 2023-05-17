Bandits clinch first overall, head straight to semi-finals
The Bandits completed a sweep of the round robin portion of the 2023 Centennial Cup Tuesday, defeating the Terrebonne Cobras 6-1.
Aiden Fink scored two, while Elliot Dutil, Heath Armstrong, Caelan Fitzpatrick and defenceman Ethan Beyer added singles for the Bandits.
Ethan Barwick stopped 20 shots in goal and was named player of the game for Brooks, which tied a Centennial Cup record, allowing just four goals against in four games.
The Bandits clinched first in Group A with 12 points and first overall, giving them last change for the rest of the tournament.
They also have earned a bye through Friday's quarterfinals and get to choose their semi-final time.
