Bandits erase four-goal deficit before fading in 7-4 loss to Bulldogs

The good news for the Brooks Bandits is that they managed to erase a four-goal deficit in a Halloween matchup against Blackfalds Tuesday night. The bad news is that the Bandits followed that up by surrendering three more in a 7-4 loss to the Bulldogs.

Carter Patterson, Layne Loomer, Brendan Ross and Ed Moskowitz all scored in the first 11 minutes of the first period before Brooks bounced back, getting first-period goals from Ewan McPherson and Quinn McCall to cut the early deficit to 4-2.

In the second, Nathan Free scored 1:43 into the frame, cutting the deficit to 4-3 and then less than three minutes later, Free scored again to tie it at 4-4.

That resulted in Bulldog starting goalie Ethan Morrow being replaced in the net by Wilson Maxfield – and the switch worked.

Layne Loomer put Blackfalds back ahead at 12:15 and added another goal late to make it 6-4, completing a hat trick.

In the third period, Dakota MacIntosh added an empty net goal for Blackfalds to seal the deal at 19:29 to make it 7-4.

Highlights from Tuesday's game in Blackfalds:



Brooks outshot Blackfalds 43-23, going two for nine on the power play.

The loss ended the Bandits' latest winning streak at four games.

Brooks are at home this weekend, with a Friday game against the Sherwood Park Crusaders and a Saturday Imatchup against the Camrose Kodiaks. Puck drop both nights is 7 p.m.