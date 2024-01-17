CALGARY
Calgary

    Bandits extend winning streak to seven with 6-1 win in Fort McMurray

    The Brooks Bandits in action against the Fort McMurray Oil Barons Tuesday night. (Photo: X@BrooksBandits/outsideoptix) The Brooks Bandits in action against the Fort McMurray Oil Barons Tuesday night. (Photo: X@BrooksBandits/outsideoptix)
    The Brooks Bandits started a road trip on a winning note Tuesday, toppling the Fort McMurray Oil Barons 6-1.

    The win was the team’s seventh in a row and 14th straight in Fort Mac, where they haven’t lost since 2009.

    Nathan Free scored twice, while Mirko Buttazzoni, Logan Sawyer, Mathieu Taillefer and Nick Peluso added singles for the Bandits.

    Demitri DiFlorio scored for the Oil Barons.

    Johnny Hicks stopped 14 shots for the Bandits, picking up his league-best 23rd win. Hicks has won his last nine starts.

    Buttazzoni’s goal extended his points streak to 20 games.

    The Bandits are back in action Wednesday night, when they take on the Bonnyville Pontiacs.

    Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

