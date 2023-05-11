Bandits open Centennial Cup with convincing 7-2 victory over Mariners

The Brooks Bandits celebrate Thursday, in a game against Yarmouth Mariners. The Bandits won 7-2. (Photo: Twitter@BrooksBandits) The Brooks Bandits celebrate Thursday, in a game against Yarmouth Mariners. The Bandits won 7-2. (Photo: Twitter@BrooksBandits)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina