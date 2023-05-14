Bandits roll on at Centennial Cup, defeating Ottawa Jr. Senators 5-1

Brooks got goals from five different players Saturday afternoon, en route to a 5-1 win over the Ottawa Jr. Senators in a game played in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba.

Hunter Wallace, Mikhail Simchuk, Hudson Malinoski, Brendan Poshak, and the CJHL's top forward Aiden Fink scored for the Bandits.

Ethan Barwick stopped 25 shots in goal to pick up the win.

Postgame comments from forward Hudson Malinoski following the Bandits 5-1 win over the Jr Senators on Saturday at the Centennial Cup!#BrooksBandits pic.twitter.com/8o4Lr7z4X1 — Brooks Bandits (@BrooksBandits) May 14, 2023

The Bandits are in first place of Group A after three days of competition.

Chase Lammi scored a minute into the third for Ottawa to spoil Barwick's shutout.

Next up for the Bandits is a Monday game against the Timmins Rock, followed by a Tuesday contest against the Terrabonne Cobras.

Puck drop for both is 2:30 p.m. MST.

All Bandits games are being broadcast on Real Country 105.7 FM. There's a pay livestream at hockeycanada.ca.